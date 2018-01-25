Daniel Runions, age 53, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018.

No service was held. McDonald Funeral Home in Hohenwald assisted the family with arrangements.

He was born December 9, 1964 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Linda Worley of Chesapeake, Ohio and the late Malcolm Runions. He was a diesel mechanic.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include three sons, Andre Allen Runions of Roseville, Michigan, Jimmy Lee Runions and Jeremiah Dalton Runions of Taylor, Michigan; one daughter, Sarah Runions of Hohenwald; four brothers, Malcolm Runions of Hohenwald, Jason Runions of Chesapeake, Ohio, Nathan Runions of Port Smith, Ohio and Jonathan Runions of Waverly, Ohio; two sisters, Ruby Ann Runions of Daytona, Florida and Elleah Johnson of Durango, Colorado; six grandchildren.