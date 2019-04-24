David Sharpe

David Wilson Sharpe, age 64, resident of Hohenwald, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his residence.

A memorial service for David will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the First United Methodist Church of Hohenwald with Rev. Drew Brewer officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Heritage Funeral Home of Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born November 15, 1954 in Davidson County, he was the son of the late Wilson and Dorothy Robnett Sharpe and husband of Sharon Belew Sharpe. David was plant manager for Lincoln Brass in Waynesboro and he loved to fish.

Along with his loving wife, he is survived by his daughters, Callie (Coty) Smith of Clifton, Jodi (Bryan) Moore and Jennifer Baker (Richy Story), both of Lawrenceburg; son, Jason (Stephonie) Belew of Loretto; grandchildren, Clay Cooper Smith, Anniston Butler, Kinlee, Abbi and Blaine Moore; sister, Nancy Strawbridge of Atlanta, Georgia; aunt, Rebecca Pollock of Huntsville Alabama; mother-in-law, Carol Belew of Lawrenceburg; and three nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Grace Hospice Foundation, 1407 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.