Deadly Shooting in Lewis County

Deputies and Investigators with the Lewis County Sheriff Department responded to a report of a shooting on Slippery Creek Road Saturday, January 21, around 3 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a male, Scott David Rubin, 21, lying beside a 4-wheeler in the roadway near John’s Logging with a single gun shot to the chest. Rubin was declared deceased at the scene.

The report indicated that Richard Cortez, 47, of Slippery Creek Road had been in an altercation with Rubin. Cortez said that Rubin struck him with a pipe and he fired his hand gun striking Rubin.

No charges have been placed at this time and the incident is still under investigation. Sheriff Dwayne Kilpatrick said his department would be presenting their findings to the Lewis County Grand Jury.