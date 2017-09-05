Death at campground near Natchez Trace

TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Monday night in Lewis County. Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred between 10:30-11 p.m. CT, at the Thousand Trails campground, aka, Natchez Trace Wilderness Preserve at 1363 Napier Road in Hohenwald.

Dispatchers with 911 received a call from a woman staying at the campground, saying she had been involved in an argument with her male traveling companion. She indicated she was fearful because he was armed with a gun. Two deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Reports indicate deputies ordered the man to drop the weapon multiple times, but he refused. One deputy fired, striking the man. He was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital. He and the woman with whom he was traveling were both from out of state. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The deceased individual has been identified as John Timmons, 67. He does not have a permanent home address.

TBI Agents will continue to gather any and all evidence, information and interviews in connection to this investigation. Agents will submit investigative findings to the District Attorney General for her office’s review. The TBI acts as independent fact-finders in these investigations and any determination as to whether the officer’s actions were justified will be made by the District Attorney General’s office.