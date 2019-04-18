Deborah Alexander

Ms. Deborah Lynn Alexander, 61, of Hohenwald, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Born in Joliet, Illinois, on July 5, 1958, to Harold Joseph Quigley and Sandra Lou Slater, she eventually came to Hohenwald and was the manager at Jr. Mart. She was a member of the Silent Order Association.

Survivors include her father, Harold Joseph Quigley of Joliet, Illinois; mother, Sandra Lou Slater of Joliet, Illinois; partner, Terry Hensley of Hohenwald; three sons, Trever (Michele) Hensley of Hohenwald, Terry Wayne Sullivan Hensley of Montana and Travis Hensley of Murfreesboro; two daughters, Talina Hensley, of Linden and Twana Rundle (Atman Ruthsatz) of Joliet, Illinois; grandchildren, Ryley Wall, Tayler Hensley and Lorelai Hensley.

Funeral services was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the McDonald Funeral Home chapel in Hohenwald with Danny Hensley officiating. Burial followed in the Downey Cemetery.