Dedra Gray

Dedra Maureen Gray, age 53 of Savannah, formerly of Hohenwald, passed away on July 8, 2019 at her residence after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her daughter, and her loving family.

She is survived by one son, Michael Cates; one daughter, Chelsie Chunn; granddaughter, Olivia Cates; sisters, Barbara (Bobby) Ashworth, Lois Harrington, Abbie Gray, Judy (Gabe) Cuevas, all of Hohenwald; brothers, William Gray Sylacauga of Alabama, Jerry Gray of Columbia and Michael Gray of Hohenwald; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Tommie Gray and Birdie Inez Gray of Columbia; sister, Linda Gray Varnadoe of Brooksville, Florida; brother, Jackie Gray of Columbia; and niece, Lisa Gray of Sylacauga, Alabama.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date to celebrate her life.