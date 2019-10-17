Delinquent Solid Waste Fee List

A list containing the names of 167 residents delinquent in payment of Solid Waste fees was submitted to the Lewis County Herald this week in an attempt to recover enough money to get the department out of a $10,000 negative balance.

Click here to see a pdf of delinquent fees: Are you on the list?

Current year invoices for the $90 residential fees were mailed this week and Solid Waste department officials hope the account will come into balance. If delinquencies continue, fees may increase next year, Mayor Jonah Keltner mentioned Monday.

Members of all committees of the Lewis County Board of Commissioners met Monday evening to discuss this and other issues pressing to Lewis County.