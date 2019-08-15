Docent Workshop at the Elephant Sanctuary

The Elephant Discovery Center is recruiting a new class of volunteer docents, just in time for the fall back-to-school season. A docent is a specially trained volunteer guide who will work with the Elephant Discovery Center’s education team to co-facilitate educational programming for visitors of all ages.

Docent training kicks off with a full-day Docent Training Workshop on Friday, August 30, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The workshop will include presentations as well as group activities designed to introduce attendees to the style of programming offered at The Elephant Discovery Center. Workshop participants will also learn about the duties and responsibilities of the docent role and how training will continue after the workshop.

“Our volunteer docents help us to host visitors from all over the country and students from right here in Middle Tennessee,” said Joy Owens, The Elephant Sanctuary’s Education Manager. “They are such an important part of welcoming our visitors not only to the Elephant Discovery Center but also to Hohenwald at large.”

Those interested in participating in the workshop should contact Education Manager Joy Owens at jowens@elephants.com to learn how to sign up and to receive introductory materials and instructions for completing the background check required to participate in this program. A vegan lunch will be provided at the workshop, so pre-registration is mandatory.

“We are looking for people who enjoy working with visitors of all ages, but especially students since we book school field trips throughout the year,” Owens said. “People who have a passion to share their knowledge with others and to make others feel welcome here in Hohenwald would be perfect for this volunteer role.”

After completing the workshop, docents will also be asked to complete six online content training modules designed to help volunteers master knowledge of elephants as a species as well as the important history, mission, and values of The Elephant Sanctuary. Docents are asked to commit to a full year and at least 40 hours of service at The Elephant Discovery Center. Volunteer docents receive a 20 percent discount on merchandise each quarter of service.