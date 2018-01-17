Donald Loveless, age 81 of New Johnsonville, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly.

Mr. Loveless was born in Hohenwald on August 10, 1936 to the late Springer Loveless and Audrey Grinder Loveless. He was married to the late Mary Evelyn Rosson Loveless. Mr. Loveless was a retired R&D Technician for EI DuPont and a member of the Church of Christ.

He is survived by his sons, Lance Loveless (Cynthia) of New Johnsonville and Donnie Loveless (Debbie) of Waverly; daughter, Amy Clifton (Jimmy) of Fairview; grandchildren, Kyle Loveless (Danielle) of Waverly, Josh Clifton of Fairview, Eli Clifton of Fairview, Devon Moore of New Johnsonville, Dillon Moore of Clarksville, Layla Loveless of New Johnsonville, Layna Loveless of New Johnsonville; great-grandchildren, Kylee Loveless of Waverly, Rylan Loveless of Waverly; and sister, Gail Wiseman.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Loveless was preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth Jan Loveless.

A memorial service for Mr. Loveless and Mary Evelyn Loveless was held Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in New Johnsonville, conducted by Bro. John Hayes.

Luff-Bowen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.