Dr. Mark Green Visits Hohenwald

By Amanda Curtis,

Staff Writer

When Representative Marsha Blackburn threw her hat in the race for Senator Bob Corker’s open seat, Dr. Mark Green decided to run for hers.

Recently in town for the Meriwether Lewis Friends of NRA fundraising event, congressional hopeful, Dr. Green sat down with the Lewis County Herald to discuss laws, life and liberty.

As a 20 year Army guy, Clarksville native Dr. Green is a firm believer in the Constitution. “It says what it says,” he states. And, as a supporter of the NRA, he gets questioned often regarding his stance on “gun control.”

“The issue,” he says, “is not about guns or even controlling them. It’s about the government not handling behavioral health issues. Sit an AR-14 in that corner booth, and I guarantee it’ll never bother a soul. Put a mentally unstable human being beside the gun in the booth and the chances of that gun causing harm skyrocket.”

One of the ways he suggests handling the issue of mental health is by addressing the violence coming out of Hollywood. “Society has changed due to the infiltration of the media and it’s messages,” Dr. Green states. “Once we address that and come up with ways to change what gets into the hearts and minds of our people or divert the attention of our citizens to a more positive and productive message, the country will be able to resolve a majority of the mental health issues we face.”

Speaking of issues, health care is one that he is passionate about reforming. “Repealing Obamacare is where we must begin,” he says. “That is truly the first step here. It has hurt small businesses, if not destroyed them, and for the everyday working American, it’s unaffordable.”

“I believe we must protect the doctor/patient relationship by putting free market principles back into health care,” he says. “By choosing consumer centered health care, we shift control of choice, decisions and payment to the patients and their providers. This will remove the power of the insurance companies and the government.”

Dr. Green went on to explain the pilot project bill he innovated and passed for our state’s Medicaid population. A medical expense swipe card would be preloaded with dollars available for medical purchases, and will also include a catastrophic insurance plan. Any money that is not used comes back to the card holder with their earned income credit. “This,” he says, “will incentivize consumers to shop for lower prices and save money.”

Speaking of money, he says, “I believe every dollar owed to every veteran should be paid before any foreign or U.S. aid is offered.” Veterans are facing issues that we as a country have the ability to assist with.

“Having worn the uniform for 20 years, along with having a son in the Army gives me the fuel of experience to fight for our veterans. And, I promise, no one will fight harder than I will. The greatest among us, those serving in our armed forces, need the very best equipment when they fight, top pay and benefits, a secure and well-equipped home base to train on and as veterans, the essential services they deserve.

As far as our citizens go, the safety of individual Americans and the financial strength of the country is threatened by illegal immigration. “Allowing immigrants to be here illegally is a great injustice to those who immigrate here legally; those who believe in the liberty of this great country and honor the laws of our land,” Dr. Green states.

“Securing our border is the most immediate need and most productive step we could take, and I support President Trump’s plan to build a wall along with adding more border patrol agents,” he adds. “As citizens, it is up to us as well. It is important for us to enforce current laws.

Regarding laws, there must be lawmakers. Dr. Green signed the U.S. Term Limits Pledge, stating, “Our founders intended for people to serve in Congress for a season and then return to their communities, not plant a permanent political class in Washington. Unfortunately, over the years, politicians, bureaucrats and judges have forgotten the Constitutional limit of their power.”

Power is at the root of the issue of Israel. “I believe,” stated Dr. Green, “America should recognize Israel’s legitimacy and its right to exist, as well as continue its financial commitment to Israel, especially funding to support its military and defense capabilities.”

Our country exists because of the educated citizens filled with work ethic, American values and hope for the future. “As a strong supporter of parental choice in education,” says Dr. Green, “I believe education should be completely controlled by states and local government, not the federal government.

Because of this, he supports APLUS which will dismantle the Department of Education’s control of funding and the requirements that go along with that. That money will then be given back to the states as block grants. “I also believe every school should be able to opt out of ESSA,” he concluded.

Dr. Mark Green shared a lot of beliefs and ideas, but before the interview ended, his personal life proved to be what held him at his core.

Married for 30 years, a family full of service men, college educated, raised as a Christian by a Southern Baptist pastor of a father: all things that scream “I am American.”

When asked about his experience in the military, he responded, “Anyone can Google to find out I interviewed Saddam Hussein the night he was captured. Yes, that was a peak moment in my Army career, but the most rewarding part of the service was fighting, bleeding and sweating beside my brothers and sisters who have the same passion for our country and it’s liberties as I do.”

Wanting to leave the interview on a personal note, the question was asked, “Growing up in a Southern Baptist church, I’m sure you know all the hymns. What is your favorite?”

“It Is Well With My Soul,” he replied. “It was written by a gentlemen who lost his children to a shipwreck, and while on the way, by boat, to meet his survived wife, he wrote the song while sailing through the place in the water that claimed the life of his daughters. What a tremendous amount of spiritual maturity, he showed.”

Federal and State general elections will be held November 6, 2018. The last day to register to vote in that election is October 9, 2018.