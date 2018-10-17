Early voting begins October 17

Hohenwald residents who want to vote in the November 6 Federal and State General Election must have registered to vote by Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Early voting begins Wednesday, October 17, and ends Thursday, November 1.

Voter may cast their votes from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Election Commission Office located at 35 Smith Avenue.

November 1 is the last day for changing your address. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.

“Whether you vote early, by mail, or on Election Day, I encourage voters to cast a ballot and let your voices be heard this November,” Secretary Tre Hargett said.

Voters can also participate in Tennessee’s Honor Vote program by dedicating their vote to someone who is currently serving, or has served, in the U.S. military. Enrolling allows voters to share their dedication online, across social media and by wearing a commemorative button on Election Day in honor of the veteran or service member they choose.

For more information or questions, contact the Lewis County Election Commission Office, 931-796-o510