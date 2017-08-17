Eddie Roberts

Eddie Eugene Roberts, age 36, of Hohenwald, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017.

A graveside service was on Saturday, August 19 at 2 p.m. at Haynes Cemetery in Culleoka with Pastor Robert Bravo officiating. Heritage Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Born on March 21, 1981 in Maury County, Eddie was the son of Melvin H. (Anita) Roberts, Jr. and Kimberly Carpenter (Dexter) Tenison. He was a 1999 graduate of Lewis County High School where he enjoyed playing football.

Growing up, he attended First United Methodist Church in Hohenwald, but later in life was baptized at Summertown Nazarene Church. Eddie was a people person who could charm a snake and light up any room. He loved to talk and share stories and could win over anybody.

Eddie cared about his appearance and was always well groomed. He took care of his belongings and always kept his things perfectly clean. Eddie also loved to enjoy food, but above all, Eddie loved his daughter, Kimberly Sue Roberts.

In addition to his parents and daughter, he is survived by his brothers, Shane Golden of Hohenwald, Dexter (Amanda) Tenison, Jr. of Bartlett, Bobby Wyatt of Hohenwald, John (Brittany) Adams of Lynnville, Alan (Trish) Birdwell of Hampshire; sister, Amanda Cothran of Columbia; sisterly cousin, Ashley Workman of Mt. Pleasant; paternal grandmother, Sherry Roberts of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, J. W. and Edna Carpenter; paternal grandfather, Melvin Roberts, Sr.; and paternal grandmother, Diana Genuine.