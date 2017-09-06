Educational seminar about the role of a hospital medicine physician

If you are admitted to a hospital in 2017, you will more than likely encounter a hospitalist as your attending physician. Hospital medicine physicians—or hospitalists—are trained in internal medicine and pediatrics and care for patients ranging from infants to the elderly during hospitalization.

On Thursday, September 14, Maury Regional Medical Center will be hosting a seminar to help individuals better understand the role of the hospitalist. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in the William R. Walter Educational Conference Center at the Maury Regional Annex located at 1223 Trotwood Avenue.

The speaker will be Chief Medical Officer Chris Edwards, M.D., FHM, who has extensive experience in hospital medicine leadership. He will discuss the role of a hospitalist, their expertise and how the evolution of health care has led to specialists strictly devoted to inpatient care.

“Hospital medicine physicians manage the care that patients receive while in the hospital, involving specialists as needed and providing reports to a patient’s personal physician for follow-up care after discharge. I encourage the public to attend this seminar to learn more about these specialists before they or a loved one might need their services,” said Dr. Edwards.

To register, visit the Community Health & Events section of MauryRegional.com or call 931-840-4446.