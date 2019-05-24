Elaine Teresa Bromley, daughter of George Anthony Nadasdy and Bertha Emma Schultz Nadasdy, passed away at Maury Regional Medical Center Tuesday, May 21. Born in Philadelphia, April 27, 1929, Elaine was a widow residing in Hohenwald.

She is preceded in death by husband, Austin Bromley and son, Lawrence “Larry” Bromley. Survivors include her daughter of Lexington, Tennessee, Nancy Ray (Brad), and granddaughter of Forth Worth, Texas, Amy Elaine Ray.

Elaine’s funeral will be held Thursday, May 23 at noon at McDonald Funeral Home. A burial will follow in the Lewis County Memorial Gardens.