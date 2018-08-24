Election Will Not Be Contested

Administrator of Elections Rusty Isbell reported election results for Lewis County were certified on August 14, 2018 and results have been sent to the State of Tennessee. A discrepancy remains in District 5, where one vote was received twice.

One Lewis County Commissioner seat was in question with Patrick Halfacre winning by one vote over Shane Blackwood.

Blackwood reported to the Lewis County Herald on Monday afternoon he had decided not to contest the results.

Isbell confirmed anyone wishing to contest the race had five days following the certification. That time has passed so the results stand.