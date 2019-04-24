Elga Moore

Elga Florence Moore, age 93 of East Ridge (Chattanoooga), passed away Wednesday, March 120, 2019 in a local healthcare facility.

She was born on December 6, 1925 and was a member of Spring Creek Church of God. She retired from Cutters Laboratories after 29 years of service.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Harold Moore; son, Ardie Moore; several brothers and one sister.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Sandra Moore; grandchildren, Eric (Kim) Moore and Shawn (Tina) Moore; great grandchildren, Hailey Moore, Nicholas Moore and Kalyb Holland.

Funeral service was held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Lane Funeral Home and Crematory in Rossville, Georgia. Burial followed in the Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.