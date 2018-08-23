Fannie Arnold

Fannie Wade Durham Arnold, 77, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Heartland of Marietta.

She was born March 26, 1941, in Hohenwald, a daughter of the late Mary Durham Brewer.

Fannie was a homemaker. She loved dolls and stuffed animals, art and most of all she loved her family and took great pride in her son and daughter.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicky Arnold of Parkersburg, Ohio; her son, Marty Durham (Brenda) of Belpre, Ohio; her sister, Patricia of Lyles; two grandchildren, Katrina (Kyle) Nobles and Candace (Braden) Boyce; and five great-grandchildren, Malachi, Mia, Jedidiah, Aidyn and Sophia.

In addition to her mother, Fannie was preceded in death by her three brothers, Earl, Junior and Danny Durham.

At Fannie’s request, there was no visitation or service. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 400 Green Street in Marietta, Ohio assisted the family.