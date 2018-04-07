Father charged in death of missing child

NASHVILLE – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of the father of Joe Clyde Daniels, the five-year-old who has been the subject of an Endangered Child Alert this week.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing by his parents the morning of Wednesday, April 4th. At the request of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert, and law enforcement agencies, search and rescue organizations, and citizen volunteers began an exhaustive search in the area of his residence. On April 6th, at the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI Agents opened an investigation into criminal conduct. During the course of the investigation, and after a three-day search, it was determined that the child’s father, Joseph Daniels, intentionally killed his son sometime during the night of April 3-4, in their residence and then hid his son’s body.

On the morning of April 7th, TBI Agents arrested Joseph Ray Daniels (DOB 10-16-89) and charged him with one count of criminal homicide. Daniels was booked into the Dickson County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.