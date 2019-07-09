Fay McElhone, 78 of Hohenwald, passed away July 9, 2019 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia surrounded by family.

Fay was born March 31, 1941 in Mt. Pleasant to the late Rev. Thomas Lester and Mamie Tharp. She was retired from Dana where she was a braider operator.

Survivors include two daughters, Anita (Maurice) Clift of Hohenwald and Carla (Shavonna) Rivers of Huntingdon; two sons, Kenny (Wanda) Jones of Hohenwald and Mark (Karon) Jones of Selmer; four brothers, Rev. George (Pat) Tharp. James (Norma) Tharp, Joe Tharp and Tom Tharp; one sister, Rachel (Rev. Mick) Graham; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Fay was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Romain.

A celebration of life memorial service was scheduled for July 13, 2019 at 6 p.m. at The Sanctuary Pentecostal Church located at 95 Swan Ave. in Hohenwald.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for your support through prayer during this time of loss.

Adair Funeral and Cremation Services assisteds the family with the arrangements.