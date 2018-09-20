Fifth Annual Philbilly Cancer Ride Successful

The fifth annual Philbilly Cancer Ride was held in Hohenwald on Saturday, September 15, 2018. Bikers mounted their bikes at Hohenwald Billiards for the ride in memory of Roger “Tank” Sealy, a cancer victim who lost is life in a motorcycle accident during last year’s ride. Thousands of dollars have been raised for the Lewis County Cancer Victims Fund through this benefit which was named in honor of Phillip Andrews. Pictured are, left, Phil’s dad, Billy Andrews, who collected funds from the Nashville area, Charlie Dugger, Sandra Thompson and Phil.