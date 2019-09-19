Fire Danger Information for the Natchez Trace Parkway

TUPELO, MS: High temperatures and a lack of precipitation in recent weeks have created very dry fuel conditions and high fire danger along all areas of the Natchez Trace Parkway. Officials in Adams County, MS, at the southernmost terminus of the Parkway, have implemented an outdoor burn ban effective September 18, 2019 and running through October 19, 2019. This burn ban restricts certain types of outdoor burning, while still allowing for propane/gas grills and heaters, and charcoal grills. Several cities in Tennessee near the Parkway have also implemented similar fire restrictions.

The Natchez Trace Parkway is not currently implementing any fire restrictions on park lands. However, visitors are encouraged to use extreme caution due to the high fire danger. All campfires, charcoal grills, or cook stoves should only be used in designated areas that are free from combustible materials such as dry grass, leaf litter, and pine needles. Fires should be attended at all times and completely extinguished prior to leaving the site. Visitors should only smoke in areas that are free from combustible fuels, and ensure that the cigarette is completely extinguished and disposed of properly. Fireworks are always strictly prohibited along the Parkway and other federal lands.

If dry weather continues, the Parkway may implement restrictions on all open fires including campfires, charcoal grills, and cookstoves. Visitors planning to stay at campgrounds along the Parkway are encouraged to check the Natchez Trace Parkway website to get the latest status on park fire restrictions: www.nps.gov/natr

To report a wildfire along the Parkway, please call the Emergency Communications Center at 1-800-300-Park (7275), or dial 911. For more information about the Natchez Trace Parkway Fire Management Division, please visit http://www.nps.gov/natr/parkmgmt/firemanagement.htm.