By Shelly Ray,

Extension Agent

Lewis County 4-H held their first ever day camp on May 23 and 24, 2018.

Over 25 4-H students visited the Natchez Trace Campground for two days and participated in a variety of recreational activities which involved personal and social development, teamwork, problem solving and health and physical well-being.

This camp was sponsored by the Lewis County Soil Conservation and students were able to attend free of charge.