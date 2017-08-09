FORMER COURT CLERK NABBED IN TBI MISCONDUCT CASE

A clerk in the Lewis County Chancery Court Clerk’s office was arrested Wednesday, August 9, 2017 following a Grand Jury indictment Monday connecting her with misconduct in regards to the proceedings of a Grand Jury.

TBI Agents, at the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, began investigating Jennifer Cogdill (DOB 9-13-70) on May 9 of this year. During the course of the investigation, they developed information that earlier in the month, while working as a clerk for the Lewis County Chancery Court, Cogdill used another employee’s computer username and password, without their knowledge, to obtain secure information about individuals who were subsequently informed they were about to be arrested as a result of actions by the Lewis County Grand Jury.

Cogdill was charged three counts of Official Misconduct and eight counts of Misuse of Public Information. She has been booked into the Lewis County Jail on $5,000 bond.