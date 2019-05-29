Former Crossing Guard Enters Pleas

*The following is a correction to a printed article appearing in the May 30th edition of the Lewis County Herald. Lewis County’s District Attorney’s office was consulted for clarification of details in this case. The staff and management of the Lewis County Herald regret the errors and apologize for any pain or distress they may have caused.

Former Dixie Youth umpire and HPD crossing guard at Lewis County Elementary School, Danny Claud Hensley, entered nolo contendere (no contest) pleas to two counts of assault on May 22, 2019 in Hickman County Circuit Court.

The indictment states the Grand Jurors for Lewis County, Tennessee presented that Hensley “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly, did cause physical contact with Coleen Kimbro, which a reasonable person would regard as extremely offensive or provocative, in violation of Tennessee Code Annotated 39-13-101(a)(3), a class B misdemeanor, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.” (Victim’s name used with permission).

Hensley was sentenced to six months probation and a no contact order was put in place regarding the victim and her parents.

Hensley also entered conditional pleas of guilt to four counts of forgery to which he was sentenced to pay court costs and serve two years supervised probation. Four charges of misdemeanor theft were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations. Hensley was sentenced to a total of two and one half years of supervised probation with the six months to run consecutive to the two years.

Judicial Diversion was granted for both forgery and assault, which allows the option for Hensley’s record to be expunged if the conditions of probation are successfully met.

In April of 2018, he was released from umpire duties for Lewis County Dixie Youth Baseball and Softball by the board of directors via an official letter claiming Mr. Hensley had kept two different Lewis County Dixie Youth paychecks that belonged to at least two different umpires, forged the umpires signatures of endorsement on the back of the checks and cashed them.

“For many years, Lewis County Dixie Youth always trusted you to pick up our umpire checks from the bank and deliver them to whom they belonged in a timely manner. It deeply saddens all of us that you would take such advantage of our trust and commit these acts of misconduct. Our board has been provided documentation about this, including verbal and written statements from the victims and those involved,” an April 2018 letter from Lewis County Dixie Youth to Mr. Hensley read in part.

The cases were heard in Hickman County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Michael E. Spitzer.