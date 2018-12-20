Dorothy Frances Jones, age 90, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Hohenwald Church of Christ. No service was held at the funeral home. McDonald Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Mrs. Jones was born September 27, 1928 in Hohenwald to the late Edward Francis Schachte and Usa Lac Bailey Schachte. Frances was a lifetime resident of Hohenwald, Tn, graduating from Lewis County High School in 1946. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Jones Jr. (Bob) of Hohenwald and the mother of seven children.

Mrs. Jones was a member of the Hohenwald Church of Christ. She and her husband were former owners of The Snow White Cafe, The Snip, Snap and Bite Café. She worked for many years at Sears, Genesco and Robinson Manufacturing in Linden. As a lifelong resident of Hohenwald, she enjoyed many close lifetime friends in the community.

Survivors include three sons, Larry F. Jones (Barbara) of Tunnelhill, Georgia, Terry Alan Jones (Kenda) of Nashville and Charles “Rick” Jones (Rita) of Center; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Holt and Lori Jones Brewer of Hohenwald; daughter-in-law, Nicki Gandy Jones of Hohenwald; grandchildren, Chris Holt, Drew Holt, Marie Caskey, Jerry Jones, Adam Kenneth Jones, Robert Harley Jones, Rachel Jones, Nathan Brewer, Kaelan Brewer, Jordan Brewer, Laneia Jones, Leah Runions and Abby Jones; and 18 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Jones III (Bobby).; two sons, Robert William Jones III and David Randall (Randy) Jones; brother, Alvis Schachte; sister, Elizabeth Schachte Zajicek; and son-in-law, Rick Brewer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to World Christian Broadcasting, Hohenwald Church of Christ or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.