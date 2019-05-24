Fred Boyce

Frederick “Fred” McBryde Boyce, of Hohenwald, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home.

He was born on March 13, 1954, to Howard Boyce and Marion Barrett. He worked in public safety for many years in Emergency Management. His most recent occupation was that of Jail Administrator for the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Harding Boyce of Hohenwald; and one step-son, Thomas Stanton (Paola Genaro Stanton) of Ft. Meyers, Florida.

There were no services held for Mr. Boyce. McDonald Funeral Home in Hohenwald assisted the family with arrangements.