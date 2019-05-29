Freddie Crowe

Freddie “Fred” Lee Crowe, age 69, of Summertown, passed away on May 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 29, 1949 in Hammond, Indiana to the late Roy Crowe and Dorothy (Gray) Crowe.

Survivors include his wife, Kristin Crowe of Summertown; mother, Dorothy (Gray) Crowe of Plymouth, Indiana; son, Kevin Crowe and girlfriend, Ryan, of Hobart, Indiana; daughter, Shara Mertz and husband, Matt, of Hannah, Indiana; daughter, Chelle Hartman and husband, Ron, of Peoria, Arizona; brothers, Ron Crowe and wife, Karen, of Valparaiso, Indiana and Bruce Crowe and wife, Minnetta, of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister, Lora Fickle and husband, Jim, of Kouts, Indiana; three grandchildren, Edyn, Garrett and Gillian Mertz; and three grandpuppies, Finn, Braum and Vito.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roy Lee Crowe, and sisters, Tammy and Rita.

Mr. Crowe began working at U.S Steel in Gary, Indiana during the summer of 1967. He was there 33 1/2 years, retiring in 2001. While working for U.S Steel in the 80’s, he became a paramedic and ambulance mechanic. After retirement in 2001, he began teaching diesel mechanics at the Portage Township Schools in Indiana. He and his wife moved to Summertown, during the summer of 2015 from Valparaiso, Indiana. During his spare time, he enjoyed working on collector cars, two of his most prized possessions were his 55 Chevy Bel Air and his 48 Hudson Commodore. Thanks to his nephew Jeremy, Freddie was able to enjoy a ride in his 55 Bel Air the day before and the day of his death. He was willing to drop anything and everything to help anyone in need and if it was broke he could fix it, stated the family.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 29 at 11 a.m. in the Gordonsburg Cemetery with Ken Kauffman and Robin Wadley officiating.

McDonald Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.