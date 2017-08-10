French for People Who Don’t Even Like French Workshop at Library

English has been infused with thousands of French words. Tommy Haskins will explain how the French language invaded and transformed English with a free “French for people who don’t even like French” workshop at Lewis County Public Library on Thursday, August 17, at 5 p.m. Mr. Haskins will provide several illustrations of French words in English.

The same presentation will be made on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 3 p.m. Mr. Haskins points out there are so many French words in English it is difficult to speak a sentence without using one or more of them. You may be surprised at the volume of French you speak and you likely did not know it was French.

Library Director Crystal Nash extends an invitation to you to attend the seminar. Each session is free and will last one hour. French words or words having French roots are underlined.