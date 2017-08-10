Friends of NRA coming to Lewis County

By Glenda Atkinson,

Staff Reporter, Photographer

Mik e Webb of Bartlett, Senior Field Representative for National Rifle Association of America (NRA), and members of the Crockett Friends of NRA of Lawrenceburg, visited Hohenwald Tuesday, August 1, 2017 to discuss the possibility of forming a local Friends of NRA Foundation.

“How important is Friends of NRA?” Webb asked. “The Friends of NRA is a local, grassroots program conducted by local volunteers to raise funds for the NRA Foundation through banquets and auctions, shoots, golf tournaments, more and to provide a local gathering for NRA members.”



The Friends of NRA program is designed to preserve the Second Amendment, promote the shooting sports, firearms education and other traditional, non-political NRA activities.

“Proceeds raised go toward firearms safety training, youth education (the Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program), range development, conservation and Second Amendment education. None of these proceeds are used for political, legislative or lobbying activities,” Webb said.

In Tennessee, over 826,000 K-4 children have received the Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program taught by Tennessee Law Enforcement Agencies and Tennessee schools. This program is 100 percent funded by Tennessee Friends of NRA events through NRA Foundation grants.

Half of the proceeds raised are used to fund projects within the state and the other half is used for national NRA programs.

Sine 1995, Tennessee has received more than $2.5 million in grant awards. Lewis County received $6,923 to support the Wounded Warriors in Action hunts held at the Double Creek Ranch and over $9,000 has been donated to the Lewis County Trap team for guns and ammunition.

Before the meeting came to a close, the Meriwether Lewis Friends of the NRA Foundation was formed with Dennis Reynolds as chairman and Harry Cooper as treasurer.

A charter meeting is slated for tonight, Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building at Lewis County Memorial Park. Everyone interested in the NRA is invited to attend.

The Meriwether Lewis Friends of NRA are tentatively planning an annual banquet for Thursday, September 12, 2017. Time and place will be announced at a later date.