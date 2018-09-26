Fugitive captured

Lewis County Sheriff Dwayne Kilpatrick reported Wednesday the capture of Daniel Whitehead. Whitehead is sexual offender who removed his ankle tracking bracelet and could not be found.

Officials with the department received a call early Wednesday which led them to a house trailer on Fain Street. The man was taken into custody without incident.

Whitehead faces numerous charges including two counts of violation of the sexual offender registry, one count of vandalism and one count of theft, Sheriff Kilpatrick’s office stated.