Funeral arrangements for Nathan Eugene Reeves

Nathan Eugene Reeves, 34, died Monday January 14, 2019 at Perry Community Hospital following a logging accident on Treadwell Prong in Perry County. Visitation services will be held Thursday, January 17, 2019, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home. Funeral services, officiated by Coy Reeves, will follow visitation.

Nat han is a graduate of Lewis County High School class of 2004. He is survived by his parents, Bobby Gene Reeves and Dianne Carroll Reeves, his wife, Jaime Reeves and two sons, Ethan Gene and Easton Eugene Reeves, all of Hohenwald.

Adam Reeves, Brother-Hohenwald, TN

Bobby Lee Reeves, Brother-Lawrenceburg, TN

Andy Reeves, Brother-Hohenwald, TN

Erica Webb Lewers, Sister-Hohenwald, TN

Amanda Peters, Sister-Pulaski, TN