Geneva Shields

Geneva L. Robinson Shields, 77, of Hohenwald, passed from this life on earth on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.

Born to Henry L. Robinson and Ada G. Napier on December 11, 1941, she was a shining light of love to all who knew her. She worked at the Lewis County Hospital and the Lewis County Nursing Home as a nurse and helped a countless number of people.

Those left behind in her family and friends include a daughter, Sherry D. Isley of Hohenwald; son, Paul D. Shields of Hohenwald; three brothers, Billy Robinson (Carolyn) of Chattanooga, Henry L. Robinson (Chong) of Severond, Maine and Elmer Robinson of South Bend, Iowa; grandchildren, Christopher Hudson, Cherelle Hudson, Victoria Shields, Jacoa Shields, Amber Ash and Isaiah Shields; step-grandchildren, Drake Spears and Dearea Flippin; great grandchildren, Shalen Hudson, Kabreanna Hudson, Zach Hudson, Aiden Cagle, Canin CaglePatricia and Deacon Webster; adopted children, Wanda and David Alvarez; friend, Barbara Mayberry; special friends, Jimmy Hurt, Billy Joe Bartholomew and Amanda Spears.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” Shields; father, Henry L. Robinson; mother, Ada G. Napier; daughter, Ewaynia Shields; brother, Leland Robinson; sisters, Francis Johnson and Helen Johnson.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at McDonald Funeral Home in Hohenwald. Burial will follow in the Swiss Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be conducted on Friday evening, April 19, after 6 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home.