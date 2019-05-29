Emily Geraldine Hinson, age 71, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her home.

Service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home with Coy Reeves officiating. Burial followed in the Deavers Cemetery.

Mrs. Hinson was born April 17, 1948 in Hohenwald to the late William Lester Reeves and Jessie May Hickerson Reeves. She was a homemaker.

Survivors includee two sons, Darrin Dotson (Sara) of Fulton, Mississippi and Tracy Seiber (Christine) of Columbia; two daughters, Alycia Jenkins and Daniell Byrd of Hohenwald; two sisters, Paulette Barber and Betty Sue Halfacre (Pat) of Hohenwald; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hinson was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Hinson; daughter, Vanessa Seiber; and sister, Teressa Ann Long.