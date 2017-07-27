Get ready to win big with Pigskin Picks

By Don Jones,

Staff Writer

As Hank Williams, Jr. so famously asks, “Are You Ready For Some Football?” Not only is the football season right around the corner but this year, you can win some great prizes with Pigskin Picks in the Lewis County Herald.

Beginning with next week’s August 3rd edition, our readers will have the opportunity to pick the winners of 20 upcoming games (High School, College and the NFL) and to pick the score of one featured tiebreaker game of the week.

Each week we will award various prizes to our weekly winners and then at the end of the contest, one lucky grand champion, who has picked the most winners during the year, will win $250.00.

So make sure you look for Pigskin Picks in next week’s edition of the Lewis County Herald for a list of the official rules and the very first list of games so you can “get to pickin.”