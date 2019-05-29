Glenn Talley

Leonard Ray Talley, better known as Glenn, was born on May 24, 1927 in Jacksonville, Florida and passed away on May 21, 2019 in Hickman County at the age of 91.

He was the son of the late Benjamin Harrison Talley and Maude Lee Rivers Talley.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Donald;. sisters, Sarah, Amy, Carol, Jean, Louise, Peggy, Lana, and Dinah.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Charlotte “Shirley” Ann Bates Talley of Hohenwald; daughters, Brenda G. Talley and Glenda D. Talley of Hohenwald; sisters, Margaret of Murfreesboro, Syliva of Mt. Pleasant, Linda of Somerville, and Sue of Franklin; many nieces, and nephews, along with a host of other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

Mr. Glenn was a hard worker. He spent many years working for Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative in Lewis and Hickman County as a lineman. He also worked driving a truck for many years and thoroughly enjoyed his time on the road. This transferred over into his leisure time as he would like to load up and drive the back road in his Chevy Avalanche. Mr. Talley also served in the United States Armed Forces in the National Guard.

Services for Mr. Talley were held privately at Charles Talley Cemetery in Centerville.

McDonald Funeral Home in Centerville assisted with the arrangements.