Glimpses of Hohenwald’s Past

October 16, 1958

Kittrell Motor Company celebrated its 37th year of business in Hohenwald on October 10. Its doors were first opened to business by G.H. Kittrell and W.L. Kittrell in 1921. In an interview with the Lewis County Herald, Mr. Kittrell stated, “…When we came to Hohenwald, the main street was still dirt and the hogs were still loose in the streets… My wife says I used to ruin every Sunday pair of pants I got by tearing them on a bale of hay while feeding customer’s horses…”

Claude Willis won the championship of the First Flight Division in the golf tournament at the Hohenwald Recreation and Golf Club.

Braden Hinson was appointed platoon leader with the rank of first lieutenant in the ROTC at UT Martin.

The following births were announced: Brenda Gail, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Hull; Steven Paul, son of Mr. and Mrs. Buford Holloway; Cindy Louise, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Nichols; Charles Allen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willie Pevahouse; Michael Preston, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Pigg; Randy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Butts; Randal Thomas, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Mackin; Karen Denise, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Crowe; and Barry Keith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brady Warren.

John Harris was honored on his 80th birthday with dinner attended by family and friends.

Funeral services were held for Fred Porter, 76.

“Hot Spell,” starring Shirley Booth and Anthony Quinn, and “Blood Arrow,” starring Scott Brady, were the Friday and Saturday double feature movie at the Highlands Drive-In and Saturday film showing at the Strand Theatre.

October 17, 1968

Two local groups, the Toners and the Revelers, sang at the National Gospel Singing Convention in Memphis. The Toners was composed of Faye Carroll, Glenn Floyd, Angela Floyd, and Jim Franklin on piano and Sammy Carroll on bass guitar. The Revelers were composed of Sammy Carroll; Elton Hinson; D.D. Humphreys, Jr.; James Hinson; with Jim Franklin on piano and Glenn Floyd on lead guitar.

The Lewis County Herald ran a human interest feature on Douglas Barber titled “Local Man Heads Navy Crew.”

David Seiber was receiving his I.T. training at Fort Lewis, Washington, having completed basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Nashville’s Little Symphony performed at LCHS on October 16.

Funeral services were held for Oscar Hickerson, 74; and for Marlene Pevehouse, 29.

Advertised specials at Piggly Wiggly included whole fryers for $0.29 a pound and cut up fryers for $0.32 a pound, a 10-ounce jar of Folgers instant coffee for $1.29, a 3-pound can of Crisco shortening for $0.79, and a 16-ounce box of NBC Ritz crackers for $0.45.

“The President’s Analyst,” starring James Coburn, and “Fort Utah,” starring John Ireland, were the Friday, and Saturday night double feature at the Highlands Drive-In.

October 19, 1978

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Hohenwald to officially open the operation of the railroad line known as the Centerville Branch recently purchased by the South Central Railroad Authority.

Lee Ann Holt was crowned 1978 Football Queen in pre-game ceremonies on October 13. Her attendants were Kim Spears, senior, Sherri Hinson, junior; Evangeline Sisk, sophomore; and Gerri Mayberry, freshman.

The LCHS Panthers defeated Richland with a score of 16 to 15. Robert Cogdill led the team in rushing with 138 yards in 21 carries. Benny Lay and Kayo Phillips led the team in tackles with 12 each.

Cindi Baxter was elected President of the Uriah M. Clemmer Chapter of STEA at Columbia State Community College.

The following births were announced: Matthew Guy, son of Ronnie and Sherry Zimmerman; Jennifer Kelly, daughter of Cecil and Barbara Hensley; Jon Michael, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Spitzer; William Robert, Jr., son of Robert and Edith Whitehead; Charles Ray, son of Donald and Judy Cross; and Derek Wayne, son of Wayne and Judy Runions.

Funeral services were held for Alfred Alexander, 73; Grover Bailey, 87; Harry Davis, 80; Jack Hendricks, 56; and for Annie Robinson, 52.

“Island of the Damned,” starring Lewis Fiander and Prunella Ransome, and “The Last Survivor,” starring Massimo Foschi and Me-Me Lai, were the weekend featured movies at the Highlands Drive-In.

October 20, 1988

South Central Bell announced “the largest, most significant telephone rate reduction in Tennessee’s history” when the Tennessee Public Service Commission directed South Central Bell to reduce the company’s future annual earnings by $104 million.

Chief of Police C.R. Conner announced that his department would be fully manned on Halloween and that they would be enforcing all City ordinances regarding throwing of missiles, loitering, wearing of masks for anyone over the age of 10, and others.

Kenneth Copley was named the new Assistant Extension Agent with the Lewis County Extension Service.

Dwight Dickson and Terry Kelley were named as new park rangers on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Hohenwald.

Gladys Roden was honored by Lewis Community Hospital for her care, concern, and interest in all patients from all walks of life; and for her dedication and friendlessness in performing her job duties.

The LCHS Band won first place in overall competition at the Gibson County Invitational Marching Contest in Dyer.

Earl and Shelia Taylor announced the birth of their daughter, Jade Nicole.

John’s “C” Mart advertised a Grand Opening for October 22 through 30 with specially-priced items and a free UT or Vandy glass with the purchase of eight gallons or more of super unleaded gasoline.

Funeral services were held for Grant Hardin, 72; and for Bertha McCullum, 91.

“Colors,” starring Sean Penn and Robert Duvall, was the weekend movie shown at the Highland Drive-In theatre.

October 22, 1998

A two-on-one knife fight between teenagers resulted in one being lifeflighted to Vanderbilt Hospital. The two other teenagers were fled the scene and disposed of the weapon which was later recovered; both were charged with assault with intent to commit murder.

The Lewis County Fire Department and Hohenwald Fire Department received Thermal Imaging Cameras purchased through Operation Infrared. Three local beauticians, Heather Collum, Becky Davis, and Amanda Odom spearheaded the fundraising campaign in December 1997 after the death of a child in a home fire. The cameras cost approximately $20,000 each with funds being donated by local governments, churches, organizations, industries, businesses, individuals, and even a grant from Levi Strauss of Centerville.

The LCHS Band finished first place in Class AA in the Smoky Mountain Invitational in Knoxville. The victory was the third first-place finish out of four competitions so far in their season.

Billy Griner was honored with a retirement party held by his coworkers at the Natchez Trace Parkway. Griner retired after 23 years of federal service, 21 of which was with the National Park Service.

The annual Lewis County Jaycees haunted house would be open at the Memorial Park skating rink on October 27 and run through October 31. Proceeds benefitted their needy kids Christmas program.

The LCHS Panthers defeated Richland with a score of 28 to 16. William Wade led the defense with 12 tackles. Jordan Hankins led the offense with 259 yards in 23 carries.

Wesley Runions graduated from Marine Corps boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina.

Boddy and Marcella Simmons announced the birth of their son, Peyton Seth.

Funeral services were held for David Gay, 52; and for Sandra Whitehead, 60.