Glimpses of Hohenwald’s Past

November 27, 1958

Five teenage boys who had escaped from an institution in Wisconsin were apprehended in West Tennessee after abandoning a vehicle in the woods six miles west of Hohenwald, walking into Hohenwald, stealing a car here, and heading towards Lexington.

Doctor Irvin Grinder, Jr. opened a dental office this week in the Cecil Floyd building over Colonial Market.

E.M. Adcox was elected president of the Lewis County Civic Club.

The LCHS boys basketball team defeated Centerville with a score of 61 to 41. Jerry Curry and Oscar Gray tied for the top scorer with 11 points each.

Ernest Pollock, operator of the Strand Theatre and Highland Drive-In announced the following changes in the operation of both theaters effective December 1. The drive-in would be open on Saturday and Sunday night each throughout the winter months with different movies on each night; and the Strand would be open four nights each week (Friday through Monday). The same movies running at the Strand would be shown at the drive-in on Saturday and Sunday nights.

The following births were announced: Kimberly Rose, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Clay; Johnny Mack, son of Mr. and Mrs. Percy Givens; Ricky Regen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Anderson; and Deloris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Brewer.

Mrs. W.C. Nutt was honored on her 72nd birthday with a party held at her home by her children.

Jeff Pollock was honored on his birthday with a surprise dinner hosted by his wife at their home.

“Wild Heritage,” starring Will Rogers, Jr. and Maureen O’Sullivan, and “The Thing that Wouldn’t Die,” starring William Reynolds, were the Friday and Saturday double feature movies at the Highland Drive-In and Saturday film showing at the Strand Theatre.

November 28, 1968

A 21-year old Hohenwald man was arrested and charged with the murder and robbery of a Hohenwald businessman. The owner of Hohenwald Billiards had picked up the man to give him a ride home. City Police found the businessman slumped in the seat of his car with bullet wounds. A nineteen-year old man was also jailed and held without bond as an accessory before and after the fact on a charge of murder and burglary.

A Lewis County man was found guilty of assault and battery with intent to commit murder in the first degree in the beating of a man on June 19.

MLEC began extensive line work within the City of Hohenwald to convert to 13,000 volts that portion of the system that was still operating at 2,400 volts.

The following LCHS Panthers were named to the All-TVC team: Terry Bunch, Ronald Sharp and Jackie Wix.

Pamela Hamm, LCHS student, was named co-ed correspondent for the 1968-69 school year by Co-Ed magazine, published nationally by Scholastic Magazines Inc.

The LCHS Pantherettes defeated Summertown with a score of 48 to 40 and defeated Linden with a score of 71 to 29. Sherry Quillen led the team in the game against Summertown with 21 points. Frances DePriest led the team in the game against Linden with 24 points.

PFC James Brasfield returned after being stationed for a year in Vietnam. Following a furlough spent visiting his mother, Elinor, he was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Mr. and Mrs. James Simmons announced the birth of their daughter, Denise.

Mary Wade was honored on her birthday with a dinner held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Clayton.

Funeral services were held for Herbert Gordon, 49; and Narcissus Turnbow, 87.

“Don’t Just Stand There!,” starring Robert Wagner and Mary Tyler Moore, and “Clambake,” starring Elvis Presley, were the Friday, and Saturday night double feature movies at the Highland Drive-In.

November 30, 1978

The identity of the badly decomposed body found in Perry County was identified as a Hohenwald man who had been missing since mid-October. It was found in a shallow grave by hunters who were scouting for deer. The cause of death was not yet identified.

A Hohenwald man who had escaped from a Dickson skating rink in 1972 while a prisoner at the Turney Center was picked up on a fugitive warrant in Arkansas.

The Lewis County Civil Defense was called out to assist in the search of a Collinwood woman who went missing while hunting deer in the Cathey’s Creek area with her brother and another woman. The woman walked out of the woods to a home and called the Mt. Pleasant dispatcher, who in turn, notified the searchers.

Gene Sisco was elected president of the Lewis County Mental Health Board.

Mr. and Mrs. Mike Hensley announced the birth of their son, Jonathan Holt.

Bell Tidwell was honored on her 84th birthday with a party held at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. James Hinson.

Funeral services were held for Richard Magoon, 42; Carl Sims, Sr., 84; and for Jerry Skelton, 32.

“Revenge of the Pink Panther,” starring Peter Sellers, and “Semi-Touch,” starring Burt Reynolds and Kris Kristofferson, were the weekend double feature movies at the Highland Drive-In.

December 01, 1988

The Lewis County School Board approved a bid for the replacement of the LCHS roof for $247,000. The board had received a settlement in the amount of $250,000 on the roof, which leaked following construction.

Governor Ned McWherter announced the approval of a $90,700 Community Development Block Grant and a $175,000 loan to assist in startup operations by Transit Plastic Extrusion Inc. in Hohenwald.

A Lewis County school bus was involved in an accident on Walnut Street when a vehicle pulled onto Walnut in front of the oncoming bus loaded with children. Minor damage was reported to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Peggy Anderson was named Lewis County Chair for the WDCN-Channel 8 Action Auction ’89.

Adrian Stanley won the “Just Say No” poster contest. The winning poster was displayed at City Hall and the winner received a prize donated by Bowen Magnavox H.E.C.

R.B. Deavers grew a turnip in his garden on Linden Highway that weighed 3.75 pounds.

James and Cheryl Pollock announced the birth of their son, Cristofer Matthew.

Funeral services were held for Lillie Burns, 86; Norman Francis, 73; and for Donna Hinson, infant.

December 03, 1998

The Hohenwald Church of Christ announced an Open House and dedication on December 6 for its renovated and enlarged church. Included in the new facilities were 14 new classrooms, teacher’s workroom, a large multi-purpose room, new foyer, offices for church staff, and a new library.

Hohenwald Post Office announced that Santa would be using the Postal Service to reply to local letters addressed to him which had a return address.

The Lite-A-Lite community Christmas Tree would be lighted prior to the lighting of the City of Hohenwald Christmas tree.

The annual Christmas Tour of Homes was scheduled for December 5.

The 1998 Candlelight Remembrance Service was announced for December 6 at Lewis County Memorial Gardens.

For the second year in a row, Hohenwald Wal-Mart was sponsoring the Christmas Home and Yard Decorating contest.

Paul Brown graduated from Army basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

The following births were announced: John Trey, son of Jeff and Chloe Holbrook; and Rebecca Dawn, daughter of Chris and Patricia King.

Funeral services were held for Denise Dudley, 42.