Glimpses of Hohenwald’s Past By Crystal Nash

June 18, 1959

City Recorder R.C. Spann reminded city residents that a building permit was needed prior to the construction, excavating, repairs, alterations, additions, and removal of any building or structure within the city limits. Those failing to obtain a permit were “subject to arrest and upon conviction result in fine and cost in the City Courts.”

The date for the 1959 Lewis County Fair was set for September 2 through 5 by the Lewis County Agricultural Workers Association.

Bobby Graves was elected president of the Music-Educators National Conference, Chapter 325 at Austin Peay State College.

Bertha Ashton, of the Department of Public Welfare in Hohenwald, was named chair for the Lewis County National Foundation of Muscular Dystrophy organization.

The Ministerial Association of Hohenwald and their families enjoyed a picnic at the Meriwether Lewis Monument.

Mr. and Mrs. Clovis Mann announced the birth of their daughter, Yette Sue.

Mr. and Mrs. Claude Ricketts were honored with a surprise housewarming party at their new home on West Second Street. Approximately 80 guests attended.

Richardson’s Furniture Company advertised that the price would drop $5.00 each day on a $249.00 Kelvinator refrigerator until sold.

Notice was given to patrons of the Strand Theatre that the following policies would be enforced: no passouts, no unnecessary noises, no standing in passageways and no smoking. “Our rules will be strictly enforced. We do not desire to embarrass anyone. However if you do not comply with our rules you will be removed from the theatre and future admittance will be barred.”

“Kin of the Wild Stallions,” starring George Montgomery, and “A Nice Little Bank that Should Be Robbed,” starring Mickey Shaughnessy and Dina Merrill, were the Friday and Saturday double feature movies at the Strand Theatre and the Saturday feature at the Highlands Drive-In.

June 19, 1969

Kenny Graves resigned his position as director of the LCHS Band in order to accept the position of director of the Clarksville High School Band. He had served as LCHS Band Director since 1962.

Thomas White was promoted to Inventory Control Supervisor at Consolidated Aluminum Corporation.

Kenneth Mashburn was elected president of the newly-organized Hohenwald Lions Club.

Joe Williams completed Air Force basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas.

James Bryant was promoted to the U.S. Marine rank of Staff Sergeant.

Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Turnbow announced the birth of their daughter, Nicole Ann.

Funeral services were held for Cecil Coffman, 44; Damon Dabbs, 56; Laura Hendrix, 86; and for Jay Poore, 64.

LeRoy Brown advertised his opening of a new and used clothing and junk store “on East Main Street in the building on the right, below the old theatre building, just before you cross the railroad tracks. Come in and browse around.”

“Battle Beneath the Earth,” starring Kerwin Matthews and Viviane Ventura, and “Better a Widow,” starring Virni Lisi, were the Friday and Saturday double feature movies at the Highlands Drive-In.

June 21, 1979

Eighty-eight residents donated blood when the Red Cross Bloodmobile visited Hohenwald.

W.C. Keaton was appointed a member of the Court of the Judiciary at the annual Tennessee Bar Association Convention. Landis Turner was elected Secretary of the Tennessee Bar Association House of Delegates.

The 7th annual Lewis County Baton Twirling contest was held under the direction of Cindy Graves.

B.S. Loveless resigned his position as a member of the Lewis County School Board.

Over 90 participated in the Jaycee Junior Athletic Championship held June 10 at Memorial Park. Gold winners were Tony Barber, Kenny Berry, Sue Cotham, Tonia Schmittou, and Darla Sharp.

Nell Greengrass was awarded a meritorious service citation for her service as chair of the 1979 Heart Fund Drive in Lewis County.

Carolyn Yokley was elected president of the Tennessee Tolers, a statewide folk art association.

Funeral services were held for Ollie Crowell, 95; and for Martha Voorhies, 71.

“The Van” and “Crushin High” were the weekend double feature at the Highlands Drive-In.

June 22, 1989

Final inspection on the new National Guard Armory building was made on June 20 by Colonel Gary Harber and other officials of the National Guard and the Tennessee Defense Force. The physical move into the building was expected to begin the first week of July.

Landis Turner presided over the Tennessee Bar Association annual convention held in Nashville.

The annual J.M. Adcox Memorial Horse Show was scheduled for June 23 at Memorial Park. The show was sponsored by the Lewis County Athletic Booster Club.

Johnie Davis was recognized by Governor Ned McWherter for his 37 years of service with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The Junior Bible Quiz team from Blondy Church of God won the Bible Quiz Championship held in Mississippi. Members of the team were Albert Baxter, Krissy Couch, Billy Dabbs, Barry Rawdon, Chris Tanner, and Amanda Webb.

Army National Guard Private Tracy Clayton completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Megan Ridings was crowned Queen in the Miss Tennessee Charm Beauty Pageant.

Tracy and Tammy Webb announced the birth of their daughter, Chasity Hope.

Edna Hall was honored on her 80th birthday with a surprise party held at the Golden Saddle Restaurant.

Snappy’s Pizza advertised a Grand Opening June 23 through 25. “We make our own dough and sauce and blend our own cheese to give you a great tasting pizza.”

“Star Trek VI: The Final Frontier,” starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, was the weekend movie at the Highland Drive-In.

June 24, 1999

Tim Webb was appointed Director of Lewis County Schools by the Lewis County School Board.

The Lewis County Commission passed a resolution to honor the late Doctor Virender Anand. Dr. Anand’s children and hospital personnel were in attendance for the presentation.

Ownership of the local radio station, WMLR, transferred from Lewis County Broadcasting Company to Cochran Communication Corporation of Lewis County. The original owners, Revis and Mary Hobbs and Bryan and Julia Lane welcomed Harold Cochran, the new owner, to the community. WMLR was incepted in 1966 and its first air date was July 4, 1970.

Boy Scout Troop 322 honored three scouts and an adult leader completing requirements to be elected into the Order of the Arrow. Joshua Barnett, Kyle Bates, Jacob Simpson, and Tim Simpson were inducted into the WA-HI-NASA lodge on June 3 as Ordeal members. Tim Baur and Donna Simpson also completed their second step and were now brotherhood members.

Bobby Joe and Connie Sharp won a battery-operated children’s Jeep given away by E.W. James & Sons grocery.

Neal King won first place in the Pop’s Bait Shop Fishing Rodeo held at Laurel Hill Lake. Neal was fishing with his Uncle Mike and Aunt Liz and caught 10.3 pounds of fish to win the 13-16 year old division.

Kenneth and Pat Carroll won a 24-foot above ground pool during the Grand Opening of H & H Pools at their new location on Columbia Highway.

Jim Revelee and Teresa Gray announced the birth of their daughter, Kaylyn LeAnn.

Carl Couch was honored on his 90th birthday with a cookout and horseback riding attended by family and friends.

Funeral services were held for Peggy Clemons, 69; and for Martha Dutcher, 68.