Glynda Hankins

Glynda Dean Entrekin Hankins, 68, of Hohenwald, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her home following a short battle with cancer.

Funeral service was conducted Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home with Artie Collins and Shane Blackwood officiating. Burial followed in the Springer Cemetery.

A 1969 graduate of Lewis County High School, she was born on March 8, 1951, Herman and Hazel Entrekin at the Boyce Clinic in Hohenwald. She was a receptionist for most of her career.

Survivors include two sons, Danny Allen (Shannon) and Devin Williams (Melissa), both of Hohenwald; one daughter, Dana Wyatt (Wesley) of Hohenwald; two step-sons, Brett Hankins (Carole) of Hohenwald and Heath Hankins of New Jersey; one brother, Tim Entrekin (Debbie) of Hohenwald; one sister, Connie Brewer (Ritchie) of Hohenwald; four grandchildren, Quinten Allen, Desmond Spears, Carson Wyatt and Briley Williams; one step-grandchild, Ally Hinson (Lain); one great granchild, Huxley Spears; two step-great granchildren, Ezra Hinson and Poppy Hinson; lifelong friends, Wanda Hinson, Darlene McDonald and Carolyn Mays.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Grady Entrekin and Hazel Anne Entrekin; and husband, Bill Hankins.