Gordonsburg / Little Swan News

By Dorothy Warf

Another week of usual Tennessee weather, as no one can really predict what it will be from one hour till the next. Sometimes in the early morning, it will be cold and damp then by afternoon it will be in the upper sixties with sunshine. That was this past Saturday. Sunday, the weather people said it would be in the seventies, but morning was in the fifties, then it was about the same all day with a cold wind blowing by lunchtime, and all afternoon with cooler temperatures. We just take what we get and I, for one, am glad we have not had the snow and cold temperatures others areas have had.

Those I know of sick in the nursing and rehab centers, hospitals, or shut-in at home and even those who just ask that we pray for them are: Mack Baker, G. Y. Bennett, James Brewer, Connie Bonner, Dorothy Brown, Bobby Carroll, Coby Carroll, Danette Carroll, Jenny Carroll, Joann Carroll, Kathleen Carroll, Leighton Carroll, Rebecca Carroll, Betty Carroll, Jimmy Cothran, Joyce Davis, Roxie Davis, Arelus Dye, Charles Dye, Evelyn Edwards, Mary Field, Glen Garrison, Shirley Howe, Anita Jones, Bobby Jean Jones, Monette King, Juanita King, Brenda Kirby, Butch Lawson, Edith Lawson, Frank Lawson, John McDonald, Linda Mercer, Joan Peavyhouse, J. T. Runions, Jerry Runions, Mona Runions, Tommy and Gwen Shaw, Nell Skelton, Waylin Spears, Barbara Strickland, Tammy Stutts, Donald and Nancy Taylor, Bobby Watkins, Annette Williams, Margie Willis, Marian Yates and Sherry Zimmerman.

Happy birthday to Brody Clayton and Greg Herring November 30, Michael Walker and Tony Watkins on December 1, Johnny Bennett, Kenneth Carroll and Holly Graves, December 2, Annette Morris, December 4, Maria Tripp, Harper Bates, Katelyn Webb and Faye Holt, December 5, and Lisa Kauffman, December 6. We wish for these a great birthday and many more years to celebrate life.

Happy anniversary to Pat and David Johnston and Elvis and Ilien Hammack, December 5. May these couples have many more years to celebrate life together.

Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the families of Ruthie Hinson Greenway, Ramon “Ray” Duane Howe, Lucille Anglin McNabb, Evelyn Joyce Anglin, Jerry Thomas Willie, Robert Earl Hutchison, Carlie Cook and Imogene Parrish Parsley. We pray friends and neighbors will be there to comfort these families during their time of sorrow. We also pray for any other families who have lost loved ones during this time of sorrow.

Hope you had a very great Thanksgiving and enjoyed those around you for we are not promised tomorrow. Today may be the last time we will get to see some of them. Praying for good health and happiness for you and yours.

Take time to remember those who are shut-in and sick whether it is at home, in the hospitals or nursing rehab centers. Take time to visit or at least call or send a card. Many of those confined in places for health reasons have very few visitors and are sad and forlorn. May God bless and keep you and always remember that He blesses us above many of those around us as we have so much in this land we are blessed to live in.