Health Center Week celebrates healthy communities

The physicians and staff members at the four community health centers offered by Maury Regional Health will celebrate National Health Center Week August 13-19, 2017. The observance is conducted to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers.

Lewis Health Center in Hohenwald, PrimeCare Clinic in Columbia, Lewisburg Family Practice and Lewisburg Pediatrics are community health centers that offer primary care services for children and adults in southern Middle Tennessee. Often referred to as Federally Qualified Health Centers—or FQHCs—health centers receive support from the federal government. In addition to accepting Medicare, Medicaid, TennCare and commercial insurances, these practices offer services at a discounted rate or nominal fee to patients who meet financial guidelines.

“Good health begins with access to primary care and preventative services to everyone who needs it,” said Terry Bunch, who serves as chair of the Lewis Health Center Board of Directors. “Our health centers offer any uninsured or under-insured patient, who financially qualifies, the opportunity to receive services at a discounted rate or nominal fee.”

The four FQHC practices affiliated with Maury Regional Health offer a range of services that may include primary care, laboratory services, imaging and behavioral health care, depending upon location. Physicians and nurse practitioners at these locations are provided by Maury Regional Medical Group. Learn more at MauryRegional.com.