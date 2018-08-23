Health Inspection Scores

Lewis & Clarke’s

35 North Maple

Inspection Date: 05/01/18

Score: 97

Junkyard Dog

18 North Maple

Inspection Date: 10/20/17

Score: 100

Southern Skillet

101 North Park

Inspection Date: 01/31/18

Score: 97

Rocking Chair Cafe

27 North Park

Inspection Date: 01/22/18

Score:99

Rio Colorado

36 East Main 

Inspection Date: 04/16/18

Score: 100

Snappy’s Pizza

21 East Main 

Inspection Date: 05/25/18

Score: 100

Hank’s Family Diner

17 North Park

Inspection Date: 05/31/18

Score: 100

Rong Garden Chinese

22 North Park

Inspection Date: 03/09/18

Score: 94

Lewis County Middle School

207 South Court

Inspection Date: 02/21/18

Score: 100

Lobulew Concessions

213 South Park

Inspection Date: 05/01/18

Score: 100

Hardee’s

348 Main St

Inspection Date: 03/09/18

Score: 100

Hometown Bakery

100 North Walnut

Inspection Date: 02/16/18

Score: 100

Big John’s Barbeque

423 East Main

Inspection Date: 01/30/18

Score: 98

Lewis County Elementary School

305 South Oak

Inspection Date: 01/22/18

Score: 100

Sonic

435 East Main

Inspection Date: 03/07/18

Score: 98

Subway

439 East Main Suite A

Inspection Date: 03/21/18

Score: 99

Quick Stop

439 East Main Suite B

Inspection Date: 03/07/18

Score: 99

McDonald’s

441 East Main

Inspection Date: 02/08/18

Score: 93

Pizza Hut

550 East Main

Inspection Date: 07/21/18

Score: 98

