Helen Mitchell

Helen Peden Mitchell, age 83, of Lawrenceburg, passed away on Thursday, December 13, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Helen was born June 15, 1935, in Sheffield, Alabama, the daughter of the late Paul Peden and Letha Romans Peden. She was the wife of the late Herman Mitchell. Helen was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. She loved her family dearly, and treasured her pictures of each of them which she placed in individual photograph albums. She loved flowers, from planting, to watering and nurturing them. She enjoyed many crafts, especially needlepoint. She was an avid Elvis enthusiast.

Survivors include her children, Paula (Michael) Wyrosdick of Lawrenceburg, Danny (Pam) Swinea of Muscle Shoals, Alabama and Reginald (Sandra) Swinea of Hohenwald; grandchildren, Kenneth George (Candy) Barnes, Jr., Chess Swinea, Sion Swinea, Matthew (Crystal) Swinea, Zachary (Sarah) Swinea and Kessta (Darin) Pasold along with several great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Funeral service was conducted Wednesday, December 19, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Williams Funeral Home in Columbia with Don McGee officiating.