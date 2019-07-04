Herman Smith

Herman J. Smith, age 68, resident of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A visitation was held on Saturday, July 6 from 3-6 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia. Heritage Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Herman was born September 19, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri and was the son of the late Roy Smith and the late Winnora Lilley Smith. He was an outdoors man that enjoyed fishing and all kinds of hunting. He also loved wood working. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family especially his grandbabies.

He is survived by the mother of Hunter, Judy Whitworth Smith; sons, Hunter (Katie) Smith of Hohenwald and James Smith of Illinois; special friend, Rayetta Smith of Mt. Pleasant; brother, Kenneth Smith of Illinois; sister, Patricia Bourland of Illinois; grandchildren, Savannah Duncan, Eva Duncan, Justin Smith, Gracie Smith, Thomas Smith, and Daniel Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.