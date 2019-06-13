Hickman, Perry, and Lewis officials voice their desire to separate from Williamson County and form their own judicial district.

By Amanda R. Curtis, Staff Reporter

Over 30 people from Hickman, Perry and Lewis Counties including mayors, members of the school systems, judges, representatives from the Sheriff’s and Police Departments and law makers showed up June 12, 2019 to support action toward creating a new district.

“It’s like raising a child,” says Lewis County Middle School bookkeeper, Emily Spitzer Laster, whose father, The Honorable Michael E. Spitzer is the appointed Circuit Judge for the 21st District. “Each parent knows their own child better, how they behave, how they react and how they learn. It’s as simple as we know our county and surrounding counties better, we act as one, we are a family and desire to have it as one District. What works for us may not work for someone else. My dad has always instilled in us to remember who we are representing, whether that be God, our family or the family of people in our community. Williamson County has been good to us, but our desire is for those who know these three cities best to be the ones who represent them.”

Over a dozen people from Hickman, Perry and Lewis Counties spoke at a public hearing in Murfreesboro to eleven members of the Task Force Advisory Board in support of forming the new district separate from Williamson County.

The task force is charged with recommending a statewide redistribution of judicial districts.

A decision regarding the separation will be revealed at a board meeting in January 2020.

Look for the full story in the Lewis County Herald, June 27, 2019.