High School Happenings

By Jessica Mercer,

Contributing Writer

It’s officially that time of year. Summer has ended, and classes are back in session.

Lewis County High School students are back to school and ready to learn. It’s going to be a great school year.

On August 10, students of LCHS voted for student council. The students who were interested in being class officers had to fill out an application, campaign and give speeches in front of their classmates.

The class officers of the freshman class are Cade Skelton as president, Piper Belvin as vice president, Madison LaFlair as secretary, Katelyn Whitwell as treasurer, and Jon Lower as sergeant at arms.

The class officers of the sophomore class are Jacob Duncan, president, Maddox Cagle, vice president, Reagan Webb, secretary,Jesse Bobo, treasurer, and Tylan Woodie, sergeant at arms.

Elected as officers for the junior class are Lathan Powers, president, Tori Walton, vice president, Scott Mullinicks, secretary, Molly Whitehead, treasurer, and Braxton Best, sergeant at arms.

Trey Stewart is the president of the senior class, Kaylie Webb is the vice president, Marissa Wyrick is the secretary, Clay Runions is the treasurer, and Hayden Bass is sergeant at arms.

Congratulations to all of our class officers. The students at LCHS have confidence that they made the right choices, and they will be well represented.

LCHS also voted on Homecoming Court. Sailor Selby was chosen Homecoming Queen, Katelyn Loveless, 12th grade attendant, Chanley Baker, 11th grade attendant, Emma Hinson, 10th grade attendant and Adree Johns, 9th grade attendant. These young ladies felt honored to be voted for, and all of LCHS is looking forward to homecoming.

We would also like to sincerely congratulate the football team for their victory against Scott’s Hill, and to Coach Sharp for getting the LCHS stadium named in his honor.