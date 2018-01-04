High School Holiday Basketball Recap

By Don Jones,Sports Writer

The Lewis County High School basketball teams were in Nashville last weekend for holiday tournaments with the boys playing at John Overton and the girls at Franklin Road Academy.

The Panthers played against AAA Wilson Central on Thursday night. After trailing just 32-27 at halftime, they fell to their opponents by a score of 71-53. Bryson Hinson and Mikey Ortiz paced the effort with 21 points each, followed by Cameron Cotham with 4, Ty Banks 3, Peyton Crowell 3 and Huntlee Pace 1 point.

On Friday night, the Panthers (5-7) were in a back-and-forth battle against the Forrest Rockets. It was 14-14 after one quarter and 22-22 at the half. Forrest pulled ahead 43-39 after the third and held on to pin the Panthers with a 63-58 loss. Scoring for the Panthers were Cotham 16, Hinson 15, Ortiz 10, Crowell 10, Kane Dillon 6 and Cade Banks 1.

The boys’ Saturday night tournament game was cancelled.

The Lady Panthers (6-7) opened their holiday action on Thursday against host Franklin Road Academy, ranked number three in the state, and fell by a count of 50-28.

On Friday night, they fell to the Lady Owls of Smith County 56-27 before coming back on Saturday night and defeating one of Tennessee’s largest high schools, AAA Siegel of Murfreesboro 52-34.

The teams have a very busy period this week as they play four times in five nights. It begins Friday with a district game in Dickson County at Creek-wood. They are home on Saturday night when they entertain Wayne County. They then travel to Hampshire on Monday evening before finishing up at home on Tuesday with a district encounter with Camden.