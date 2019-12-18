Highland Corporation Charitable Foundation donates to organizations

Highland Corporation Charitable Foundation donated $92,700 this year to charitable organizations in the Highland Corporation service area which includes Spring Hill, White Bluff, Dickson, Fairview, Centerville, Lexington, Henderson and Hohenwald.

These funds are raised through the annual golf tournament, along with each employee donations with matches from Highland Corporation.

In 2006 Highland Corporation (which owns and operates Fast Stop Markets) founded the Highland Corporation Charitable Foundation. As a completely non-profit foundation, it allows the company to give back to the communities in which it works. In addition to employee contributions, the foundation raises money from donations, as well as an annual golf tournament. Highland Corporation continually seeks out the needs in its communities and helps to meet them. “Our employees work and live here, and collectively we enjoy being able to make a difference in our community,” says David Adcox, President of Highland Corporation.



