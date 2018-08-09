Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary reopens as Tourism Destination

Travelers now have the chance to walk within the walls of the infamous former maximum security prison Brushy Mountain, once known as “the end of the line” for the state’s most dangerous criminals. Visitors can now take self-guided or guided tours of the prison and museum in Petros, between Nashville and Knoxville.

The facility also includes the unique Warden’s Table Restaurant, which serves barbecue and other favorites on metal trays and butcher paper. Nearby is a gift shop for visitors to take home prison moonshine, tee-shirts and other memorabilia.

Other experiences at this new East Tennessee attraction include their unique End of the Line Tennessee Moonshine, which is distilled on site. From farm to still, End of the Line is made in Tennessee, sourcing local grains and water from the mountain’s natural springs.