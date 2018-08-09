Historical Society joins Heritage Foundation

The August meeting of the Lewis County Historical Society will be Saturday, August 18, 6-9 p.m. at Meriwether Lewis Park near the cabin.

There will be no meeting Monday, August 6, at the Strand Theatre.

In June, the group voted to join the local chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation at their meeting on August 18, as they celebrate the birthday of Meriwether Lewis.

All members and friends are urged to attend and bring a picnic supper and chairs for your family.

“Hope to see you on Saturday, August 18, 6-9 p.m. at Meriwether Lewis Park, near the cabin,” stated Barbara Hinson, President.